Eufaula man injured in single-vehicle crash

An elderly Eufaula man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 69, approximately a mile south of Interstate 40 in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Danny Brown, 84, was flown by Air Evac to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was stable when he was admitted with head and trunk internal injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, approximately a mile south of Checotah. Brown was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on U.S. 69 when he drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle rolled over an unknown number of times and came to rest on the driver's side of the vehicle, pinning Brown. Onapa Volunteer Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to extricate Brown, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. OHP Trooper Dustin Jensen said in his report that the cause of the collision was and object or debris in the roadway. The vehicle's airbags did not deploy, the report states.
