Eufaula man injured in two-vehicle collision

A Eufaula man was injured on Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision on Oklahoma 72, approximately 6 miles north of Boynton, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Michael Carey, 66, of Eufaula, was stable when he was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, Carey was driving a 2000 Chevrolet pickup southbound at approximately 4:09 p.m. Alexander Juarez, 19, of Tulsa, was driving a 2001 Ford pickup westbound on Oklahoma 16 and failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Chevrolet. Carey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Juarez was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
