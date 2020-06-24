An Okemah man was killed and a Eufaula man was injured on Oklahoma 56, approximately 2 miles north of Okemah in Okfuskee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Michael LeMay, 28, of Okemah was pronounced dead at the scene. Eldon McCoy, 65, was flown in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. McCoy was driving a 2004 Sterling northbound, and LeMay was driving a 2018 Chevrolet pickup southbound. McCoy's vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, and he overcorrected to the left and struck the pickup in the driver's side. McCoy was not wearing a seat belt, but LeMay was. Airbags deployed in McCoy's vehicle, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.