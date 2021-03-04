A Eufaula man was killed and two other Eufaula residents were injured in a collision in Pittsburg County, states a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jacob Borba, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 3 miles south of Eufaula on Oklahoma 9, the release states.
Rodney Hartline, 41, of Eufaula, was in critical condition when he was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Amani Hunt, 20, of Eufaula, was stable when he was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. His condition was unavailable.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hartline was driving a 2007 Audi westbound, and Borba was driving a 2000 Toyota eastbound when Hartline drove left of center and collided with the Toyota Borba was driving. Airbags in both vehicles deployed, and everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
