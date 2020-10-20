A Eufaula man pleaded guilty in federal court to two crimes and is awaiting sentencing, states a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Cody James Cooper, 27, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm and to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $250,000 for the firearm charge and between five and 40 years in prison and/or a fine up to $5 million for the drug charge.
The indictment alleged on or about Aug. 18, 2019, Cooper, having been convicted of a felony, did knowingly possess firearms.
The indictment further alleged that on or about the same date, Cooper possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the FBI.
John F. Heil III, U.S. District Judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
