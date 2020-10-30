A Eufaula man has pleaded guilty to robbery in Indian Country and first-degree burglary in Indian Country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Jeremy Sanuel Hooten aka Jeremy Samuel Hooten, 19, faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 on the robbery charge and between seven and 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 on the burglary charge.
Hooten was charged with breaking and entering into a home on April 7, and restraining, violently assaulting, and robbing an elderly victim at gunpoint. In the commission of the robbery, the victim sustained lacerations to the head.
The charges arose from an investigation by the FBI.
Sentencing will take place following the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.