Eufaula man sentenced for possessing child porn

A Eufaula man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Jacob Quinlan Navarrette, 28, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, and he must pay $3,000 in restitution. Once released from incarceration, Navarrette must register as a sex offender, complete sex offender treatment and comply with conditions of that treatment including polygraphs to determine compliance, he may not possess any type of pornography, and he must submit to examinations of his computers. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The indictment alleged that beginning about January 2018 until about May 2, 2018, Navarrette possessed and accessed with the intent to view a visual depiction of a prepubescent minor under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
“The horrific acts committed against children by the criminals who produce child pornography is made profitable by the criminals that purchase, possess, and share it," said United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said. "I commend the FBI for its diligent efforts to identify, investigate, and bring to justice those who are involved in despicable acts against children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.