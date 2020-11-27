Eufaula had three players finish the evening with triple digits in yardage gained as the Ironheads advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 45-21 win over Victory Christian on Friday.
Noah Alexander carried the ball 24 times for 161 yards and touchdown runs of three yards and 80 yards.
Luke Adcock completed 15 of 19 passes for 264 yards and touchdowns of 35, 40 and 81 yards.
Khelil Deere ended the game with seven catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns — 35 yards and 81 yards.
Eufaula (9-2) meets Oklahoma Christian at 7 p.m. next Friday with the site to be determined.
Tyrone 78, Midway 68
In a offensive explosion, the Chargers saw their perfect season come to an end in the Class C quarterfinals on Friday in Council Hill.
It was 42-26 at the half in favor of Tyrone.
Midway finishes the season with a record of 10-1.
Pawhuska 58, Warner 0
Pawhuska quarterback Bryce Drummond finished the night 30-of-34 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns while running for two more as the No. 2 team in Class A, coached by former Muskogee head coach Matt Hennesy, moved on to the quarterfinal round with a convincing win at home over the Eagles, who finished the year at at 7-5.
