Everybody can enjoy the variety of festivities at this year's Whole Hawg Days, which runs Thursday through Saturday throughout the Eufaula area.
The 38th annual Whole Hawg Days also coincides with Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce's 75th Anniversary, chamber Executive Director Serina Kleveter said.
"So, basically that's our theme," she said. "Our T-shirt is really cute, depicting Mount Rushmore."
On Eufaula's Mount Rushmore, each president has a pig head.
Kleveter said Whole Hawg Days "is our biggest event, for sure."
Festivities include three nights of rodeo, 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the McIntosh Fairgrounds.
Anybody can be involved in the parade at 7 p.m. Friday. Lineup begins at 6 p.m. at Eufaula High School.
"Eufaula, we love a parade," Kleveter said. "Everybody along Main Street is involved in it."
She said the parade draws well over 100 entries.
This year, entrants are encouraged to design their floats like Mount Rushmore — with pigs, like the T-shirt. Kleveter said there will be a contest among the entrants.
The Eufaula Band Boosters host an art show Friday and Saturday at Posey Park.
Kleveter said the show has about 80 vendors, including inflatable slides and inflatable water attractions.
"There's food trucks, there's arts and crafts," she said. "All kinds of different things."
Variety is a big draw at the Car Show, at Second and Golding streets. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the show running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. Prizes also will be given for best paint, best interior, best engine and to the first and second places in each class.
The poker run takes off Saturday morning.
"Everybody loves it," Kleveter said. "It's a fun day for them to get out and win some money. It's a chance of $20,000 based on 500 entries."
The 2021 poker run drew at least 468 people, she said. "We hope to break that record this year."
Contestants participating by boat or land vehicle can pick up their cards at participating marinas: Fountainhead, No. 9, Belle Starr, Evergreen and Xtreme Cove.
Second Place wins $7,500; third place wins $4,000. There also could be winners for lowest hand, highest hand, two hearts.
Entry fee is $225. People interested may call the chamber at (918) 689-2971.
This year's Whole Hawg Cookoff will be along Eufaula's Main Street, Kleveter said.
"Whoever enters gets 50 pounds of pork, and they have to use our meat that we get for them," she said. "They pick up their meat Friday after 4 p.m., and then at 1 p.m. the next day, they bring it here to the chamber and it gets judged."
Winners will be announced right after the judging, she said.
Whole Hawg Days Schedule
THURSDAY
• Rodeo — 8 p.m., McIntosh Fairgrounds, Oklahoma 9.
FRIDAY
• Out of Towners Arts and Crafts Show — 4 p.m. Posey Park.
• Parade — 7 p.m., through downtown.
• Classic Car Show — Second and Golding streets.
• Rodeo — 8 p.m., McIntosh Fairgrounds, Oklahoma 9.
SATURDAY
• Arts and Crafts Show, Posey Park.
• Whole Hawg Poker Run, various sites on Lake Eufaula.
• Classic Car Show — Second and Golding streets.
• Whole Hawg Pig Cookoff — Along Main Street.
• Whole Hawg Sandwich Giveaway — 5 p.m., along Main Street.
• Rodeo — 8 p.m., McIntosh Fairgrounds, Oklahoma 9.
