Eufaula receives AARP grant

The city of Eufaula is one of three Oklahoma organizations have been awarded 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grants for quick-action projects that will create more livable communities for residents of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, according to AARP Oklahoma. Other Oklahoma grantees include Chickasha Economic Development Council and Tulsa’s Met Cares Foundation.
The City of Eufaula will receive funding to install permanent outdoor musical instruments along the downtown corridor of Eufaula. The instruments will be strategically placed in pairs to encourage social engagement and staged at least 30 meters apart to encourage walking and interaction. The goal of the outdoor music instrument installation is to create social interaction and innovation in the community to combat loneliness.
Chickasha Economic Development Council will receive funding for seven artistic crosswalks which will be installed throughout the downtown Chickasha area. The goal of the crosswalks is to slow traffic, while creating a vibrant downtown for citizens of all ages to gather.
Met Cares Foundation will receive funding for a multicultural and multigenerational community-centered art installation in north Tulsa. The project will bring together students, senior citizens and artists to create a community-centered artist mural that will bring life and color to the exterior of the new Oasis Fresh Market. The design will explore what a healthy future looks like for residents of all ages.
The 2021 grantees were selected for their quick-action projects which promote livable communities by improving housing, transportation, public spaces, civic engagement, and connection with family, friends, and neighbors, all while emphasizing the needs of the 50-plus population.
