Eufaula secures funding to improve infrastructure

The city of Eufaula continues to receive good news in replacing its infrastructure.
Indian Health Services awarded a grant of $718,000 that will be divided into three projects, City Manager Jacob Foos said.
"I think this is great because we're able to do more while it's less of a burden on the local people," Foos said. "We're hoping for a strong future, and it's a chance to make big improvements. We're excited about that. We applied for it last July and now it's coming to fruition. This was the last big one we were hoping that would come through."
The improvement projects include $590,000 for the water system, $65,000 for the wastewater treatment plant and $63,000 for lift station replacement.
The IHS funding totals the funding for Eufaula's water system to $9.2 million, according to a release from Foos. That includes $7.2 million from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and $1.5 million from WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency through the Bureau of Reclamation in Washington, D.C., in early March.
"We have a lot of money coming in," he said. "The city council has been really focused on the infrastructure for the last couple of years. We want to get as much outside money as we can. Replacing the water line is pretty common for most cities. It's underground and people can't see it. We've been due for an upgrade and that's what we're doing."
Foos said the process of receiving bids for the water system improvements will begin in May, and the construction will start in July or August.
The work, Foos said in March, includes converting "existing corrugated metal pipe, plastic pipe, cast iron pipe and reinforced concrete pipe to 38,242 feet of polyvinyl chloride pipe. The project also includes installation of new gate and pressure valves."
Foos said in February 2019 that cost of the repairs would be covered by an increase in the residents' water bill over the next seven years. It will be $7.50 per month for six years and then $5 per month.
Mayor James Duty also was excited about the latest news.
"This support will accelerate our efforts to improve the quality of life in Eufaula," he said in a release. "We are replacing decades old infrastructure to ensure a stronger future for the next generation."
