Two Eufaula teenagers were injured when the vehicle they were in rolled over in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
A 16-year-old boy was stable when he was admitted with head injuries to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states. A 15-year-old boy was treated and released, the report states. Names of the boys were not released.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on Texanna Road at 420 Road. The 15-year-old was driving a 2016 Chevrolet eastbound on Texanna Road when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll over one time. Neither boy was wearing a seat belt. The trooper's report also states the 15-year-old driver had an odor of alcohol.
