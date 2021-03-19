Eufaula woman killed in head-on crash

A Eufaula woman was killed and another injured when their vehicles collided head-on on Oklahoma 9 in the Eufaula city limits, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Stephanie Jane Heneha-Roubidoux, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene; Wendy Dawn Johnson, 36, was stable when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 1:20 a.m., about 500 feet east of Honeysuckle Road. Johnson was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta and traveled left of center, colliding head-on with the 2005 Chevrolet Impala Heneha-Roubidoux was driving. The collision remains under investigation, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.