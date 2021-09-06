A Eufaula woman and a Roff teen died following a single-vehicle crash on Oklahoma 1, about 1.5 miles north of the Chickasaw Turnpike,the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Makala D. Allen, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager, a 15-year-old whose name was not released, also was pronounced dead at the scene. Both bodies were taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City. Shawn W.L. Moore, 18, of Ada, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was in critical condition when he was admitted.
According to OHP, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. Friday 6 miles north of Roff in Pontotoc County. The vehicle in which the three were passengers was a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by an unknown driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation. All of the occupants were ejected. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
