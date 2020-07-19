Event fills in for Falls Creek fun

Area Baptist youth could not worship at the real Falls Creek this summer, so Falls Creek came to them Wednesday.
First Baptist Church of Muskogee hosted the Falls Creek Road Show, allowing students to sample the fellowship and worship offered each summer at the Southern Baptist church camp.
"I really just want to listen and hear what God has to say, listen to the preacher," said Hope Moses, a youth member from First Baptist Church of Warner.
In other summers, thousands of youth attend weeklong sessions at the camp, located in the Arbuckle Mountains. Youth attend with their church groups.
"What I like best about going to Falls Creek is how our church gets to get together and become a family," Moses said. "It's when we become a family and get closer together, but we also learn about Jesus together. Falls Creek is just a week to just praise the Lord."
This year, however, Falls Creek canceled summer sessions out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday's Falls Creek Road Show opened with an outdoor party featuring games, such as a giant Jenga block tower, corn hole and ball games. Several food trucks also were on hand. One booth sold Falls Creek T-shirts, lanyards and other memorabilia. Another booth had information about Oklahoma Baptist University.
A worship service and music inside the sanctuary capped the night.
Jim Swain, transitional pastor at First Baptist, said about 400 people had registered, but he wasn't sure how many would attend.
"Some parents are less comfortable with sending their kids to an event right now," said Swain, who also is associate executive director for Oklahoma Baptists, formerly the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.
Teens came from several Muskogee churches and from across northeast Oklahoma, including Warner, Fort Gibson and Wainwright. North Park Trinity Baptist Church, near Claremore, sent eight youth.
North Park Youth Pastor Russell Beuchler said the church would have taken a group to Falls Creek "if it had been open."
He said the Falls Creek experience is valuable because "the kids learn about Jesus."
"They have a lot of good fun," he said. "They have a lot of good worship. They have a good worship band that sings. We all get together and praise the Lord. That's what it's all about. You get to know each other, too. There's a lot of camaraderie."
Beuchler said he appreciated being able to take church youth to the Road Show.
"It means a lot to the kids, to be able to get out, especially right now when a lot of them have been at home for so long and have been bored to death," he said. "It's not the whole camp experience, but it brings all the youth from different areas together and it gives us a chance to bring our youth out and experience — it will be like a tabernacle worship experience inside. They get part of it; it's not being able to stay in a cabin and have a week full of it."
