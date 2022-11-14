The Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA) will be celebrating National Native American Heritage Month with two events.
The first event will include Bacone College students and faculty with a commemorative march in honor of National Rock Your Moccs celebration at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
This march will be in remembrance of the missing Indian boarding school students.
The audience and those passing by the civic center may see a small parade of men and women of all ages wearing traditional ribbon skirts or street clothes while wearing their moccasins and singing songs that represent Native American culture.
This celebration will feature a few tribal dance demonstrations that will be followed by a traditional meal provided by members of the MONAA organization.
There also will be a contest on the prettiest moccasins.
During this month of Native American Heritage month MONAA will be waiving all fees for membership for new members to join! T-shirts will be available for purchase. There will be a meeting following a traditional Indigenous potluck dinner at 6 p.m. and there will be a discussion about an upcoming MONAA election to elect new officers for the years 2023-2025.
On Nov. 18, MONAA will be hosting an Indian taco sale at the Muskogee Civic Center. The taco sale will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. The cost will be $10 and will include a drink and a dessert. All funds raised will go toward future cultural events and activities hosted by MONAA.
