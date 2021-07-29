Hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt across the economy. The federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) partnered on a housing assistance website to help homeowners and renters during the coronavirus pandemic.
For information, go to https://www.consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus/mortgage-and-housing-assistance/
Also, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness has developed a Step-by-Step Guide for renters that are at risk of eviction. You can find the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) Step-by-Step Guide for People at Risk of Eviction at the following link: https://www.usich.gov/tools-for-action/at-risk-of-eviction-help-is-available/
Please note that resources are continually developing as federal, state and local partners respond to resident needs.
