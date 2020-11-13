A federal judge ordered a former county worker to try and settle his civil rights claims that stem from the termination of his employment as a District 1 truck driver.
Gary A. Avant alleges in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma his termination was carried out in retaliation of his support for a candidate competing against District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke in the 2018 election. Avant alleges his health insurance benefits were terminated without notice days before the general election, and he was terminated about three weeks after the election.
Doke, who won re-election to a second term that year against Democratic challenger Speck Plunkett, denied the allegations set out in Avant’s complaint. Doke declined to comment further, but a lawyer who represents him in his individual and official capacities states in court documents that “any actions taken in regard” to Avant’s “employment were for legitimate, nondiscriminatory, no-retaliatory business purposes.”
Mark Hammons, a lawyer with an Oklahoma City-based firm who represents Avant, alleges in the complaint that his client “actively campaigned” for Doke’s political opponent. The commissioner, he said, “expressed unhappiness with the campaign activities” of his client’s family and blamed Avant “for those campaign activities.”
“In terminating plaintiff’s employment, Mr. Doke was retaliating against the plaintiff in violation of plaintiff’s First Amendment right,” Hammons alleges in the complaint. The First Amendment, he alleges, protects his client’s “right to refuse to support or endorse Mr. Doke as a candidate.”
Michael L. Carr, a lawyer with an Oklahoma City-based firm representing Doke, alleges as a defense that his client violated no “clearly established, constitutional right” and all “actions or inactions were made in good faith.”
“Plaintiff’s political affiliation or beliefs were not a substantial or motivating factor behind any decisions taken regarding his employment,” Carr said, referencing the conduct alleged by Avant in his complaint.
Court records show a settlement conference is scheduled Dec. 12. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 2.
