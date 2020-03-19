Muskgoee Exchange Club's annual chili cook-off has been postponed in response to a threat of COVID19, said event co-chair Robert Smith.
"We will be postponing the Chili Cook-Off, watching the situation of COVID-19, and announcing a new date later this year," Smith said. "We don’t want to jeopardize the health of our community, but we don’t want to get too hasty and say it can’t be done. We’re postponing for now, but we hope to announce a new date later this year."
Smith said the club was "devastated" to move the event.
"This is our number one major fundraiser for our organization that benefits our children’s charities every year," Smith said. "It’s emotional, it really is — it’s a huge impact on our community at-large, but we are a group of strong leaders and committed volunteers that are working at coming up with a solution that is best for everyone involved, and keeping in consideration the safety of our community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.