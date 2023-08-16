Kids’ Space Executive Director Laura Wickizer said she feels blessed the Child Advocacy Center received $10,000 from the Exchange Club of Muskogee this year.
“This impacts our budget significantly every year, and we’re so blessed to have it,” Wickizer said. “We really don’t account for it, we try not to assume we’re going to get it. So we’re able to utilize it more to spend it on the clients we serve and ultimately serve the clients in a bigger capacity.”
Kids’ Space was among 14 beneficiaries of proceeds from the Exchange Club’s Chili and Barbecue Cook-off. The club distributed $40,000 in Chili and Barbecue Cook-off proceeds at an awards lunch Tuesday.
Cook-Off Chairman Robert Smith told those at the luncheon he wanted to “recognize the positivity in this community.”
“We’ve been averaging no less than $40,000 for a good 10 or 12-plus years,” Smith said. “Good things happen when good people come together. We’re glad the people in this room have come together for the common cause to serve those in need.”
Kids’ Space and CASA for Children each received $10,000.
“It’s a sad thing that we have to rely on these organizations to help the children, but thank God we have them in place to be able to do what’s needed,” Smith said. “It’s a tragic thing children are abused, but it’s wonderful there are people are there to support them.”
CASA for Children volunteer manager Susie Massey called the check “a wonderful support.”
“I’ve been with the CASA office for 26 years, and we’ve been so thankful for the Exchange Club and all they do to financially support us,” she said. “There have been funding cuts all over, so this just helps keep us going.”
She said CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, will use the $10,000 to train volunteers to help children in court.
The Exchange Club’s winter shoe and coat drive received $5,000.
Some awards were presented as a thank-you.
Muskogee High School’s baseball team received $1,000 for doing what Smith called the worst job at the cook-off — picking up trash.
“Under the guidance and discipline their coach has given them, and the good morals these kids have, they stuck it out in that heat and they worked hard to make sure that trash was taken care of,” Smith said. “These kids from Muskogee baseball team showed up and they worked their tails off.”
MHS Head baseball coach John Singler said about 10 team members helped at the cook-off. He said he was surprised to get the money.
“We weren’t expecting it, we just like to serve,” he said. “Any time we have a chance to get out into the community and serve the community, we want to give back.”
Smith said a new recipient is Bikers Against Child Abuse, which received $250.
“They had a chance to come speak to us a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “We want them to have something to help their cause, they literally help directly to child abuse prevention.”
