Exchange Club of Muskogee leaders welcomed the opportunity to give nearly $55,000 in donations to area programs on Tuesday.
"It's good to be able to hand out this amount of money again," said Robert Smith, chairman of the club's annual Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off. "It's why we do what we do, and it gives us the energy to sponsor these events that help children."
Proceeds from the cook-off held in May were distributed to 16 programs Tuesday during a luncheon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Most proceeds were given to local programs, while others were given to Exchange Club-related programs.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Kids' Space child advocacy center each received $10,000.
Suzanne Hughes, executive director with Muskogee CASA, said the donation means "everything."
"This year, all of our nonprofits have had so many cuts, so this adds to us being able to help more children, support more volunteers," Hughes said. "We're thankful for the chili cook-off. Most of us had seen so many drastic cuts this last year, employees and not being able to serve as many."
The money will go toward serving more volunteers and serving more children, Hughes said. "We recruit volunteers and those volunteers go to help children."
Kids' Space Executive Director Haley Poffel also welcomed the donation.
"This money will allow us to better serve child abuse victims in our community," she said. "We'll put it toward the services that we provide for the children; we provide advocacy, forensic interviews."
Beneficiaries receiving smaller donations also were pleased.
MONARCH Clinical Director Michelle Rogers called the Exchange Club's $2,500 donation a blessing.
"Helping the children, helping the women, the families — it helps us a lot to be able to help them," Rogers said.
The Exchange Club also gave $1,000 to the Muskogee High School Roughers football program.
Smith said, "We were very proud of our football boys that volunteered at the chili and barbecue cook-off. We challenged them to pick up trash, and that's not a job to step up and volunteer for, but they did a great job."
Also, $5,000 went to the Exchange Club's annual coat and shoe drive.
Exchange Club Treasurer Mike Hewitt said the $55,000 is "definitely one of the highest amounts we've given away."
"We continue to have good sponsorship, good support from the business community, and of course, people attending the event," he said.
He said the 2022 collections were far higher than the 2021 collection of $30,000. He said the 2021 cook-off was hurt by the continued COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the hot weather in June. The weather was better in 2022, when they moved the cook-off to May, he said.
"In 2021, we did it in June, and this was closer to our original date, going forward in the middle of May, so cooler weather definitely helped," he said.
Changing the location from Muskogee Civic Center to Hatbox Field also helped, Hewitt said.
"The cook teams loved it," he said.
Local beneficiaries of the Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili and Barbecue Cook-Off proceeds:
• CASA $10,000.
• Kids' Space: $10,000.
• Fostering Hope: $5,000.
• Exchange Club Shoe & Coat: $5,000.
• RISE: $4,000.
• MONARCH: $2,500.
• Buckle Baby Right Carseat Program — Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service: $2,000.
• Education Foundation of Muskogee: $1,500.
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library partnership with Lake Area United Way: $1,500.
• Roughers Football: $1,000.
• Youth Volunteer Corps and Muskogee Teen Center, $3,000.
• Soroptimist International of Muskogee: $1,000.
• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center: $3,000.
Remaining proceeds went to Exchange Club-related programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.