Exhibition focuses on women's suffrage

The Muskogee Public Library invites you to view a special exhibition exploring the centennial of women’s suffrage in the United States. “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” is a compelling exploration of the women’s suffrage movement and its relevance to Americans’ lives today. On view now until Oct. 1, on the second floor of the Muskogee Public Library, 801 W. Okmulgee Ave., 10 posters depict the historical significance of women’s political activism in ratifying the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. The ratification of the 19th Amendment is celebrating its 100th year anniversary this week on Aug. 18. The poster exhibition “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” is provided by the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. 

