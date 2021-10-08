Lawyers representing the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office will travel to Illinois next week to depose an expert witness who alleges in a report the 2018 death of a 38-year-old inmate "is particularly troubling" because it was "preventable."
Dr. Louis Shicker, a board-certified internist, states in a four-page report filed in a civil rights lawsuit filed by the estate of Floyd "Rocky" Patterson III that an arresting officer and jail employees missed "multiple danger signals." Those signals, Shicker states, "should have alerted staff that he needed a higher level of care or at least an immediate assessment by a physician."
Lawyers representing Patterson's estate allege the 35-year-old man died as a result of the deliberate indifference exhibited by the officer and jail employees to Patterson's medical needs. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, they cite medical records showing Patterson's glucose level was nearly five times higher than normal when he died at a local hospital.
The legal team representing Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons, who was substituted as the defendant succeeding former Sheriff Rob Frazier, who was sued in his official capacity, deny any liability. They allege in court documents there are no facts that show Frazier had implemented or executed any policy or custom that resulted with Patterson's constitutional rights being violated.
Lawyers representing the city of Muskogee allege Officer Christopher Rochell is entitled to qualified immunity because there was no violation of a clearly established right. They also argue probable cause existed for the arrest, and there was no deliberate indifference to Patterson's medical needs.
Daniel Smolen, a Tulsa lawyer whose firm represents Patterson's father, special administrator of the estate, alleges in the complaint that Rochell was deliberately indifferent to Patterson's “obvious distress.” Rather than seeking a medical evaluation and care, the estate alleges Rochell, who denies the allegations in court documents, arrested Patterson for public intoxication without probable cause and left him at the jail without completing the booking process.
“The Jail staff's failure to medically assess or treat Rocky is especially troubling considering not only his obvious signs of a serious and life-threatening medical condition, but also the fact that Rocky was known at the Jail,” Smolen said, noting in the complaint that Patterson notified jailers of his diabetic condition on a medical questionnaire months earlier.
“The prior documentation ... combined with his symptoms on June 17, 2018, made it blatantly obvious that Rocky was at substantial risk of grave harm and required emergent medical attention.”
Shicker's report, based on the doctor's observation of video surveillance of the booking area and two cells where Patterson was held during a period of about 28 hours, describes a man who "was naked" and "appeared agitated at times." Patterson, according to Shicker's report, "occasionally laid down on the unmopped floor" after he vomited a couple of times and "was seen at times walking unsteadily to the door and back."
Shicker notes Patterson was moved from detox to a second cell after about eight hours but remained naked even though he was given a jumpsuit and blanket. Patterson, according to Shicker's report, "fell on the bench, appeared unsteady at times, occasionally twitched and in general discomfort."
Shicker alleges jail staff knew about Patterson's history as a diabetic but took no steps to address it. Shicker, in his report, notes that when nurses arrived to assess Patterson's condition 24 hours later "they clearly saw a patient that was in trouble" but still "missed an opportunity to intervene and get him to the hospital and probably save his life."
Lawyers representing the sheriff's office state in court documents that any employees who may have acted with deliberate indifference to Patterson's rights to medical care would have been "acting outside the scope of their employment."
A settlement conference is scheduled Dec. 3, and a Jan. 4 trial date has been set.
