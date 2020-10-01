Ongoing presence of COVID-19 makes flu shots even more important this year, area health officials say.
Health care systems could be overwhelmed by flu patients and COVID-19 patients, said Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service Spokeswoman Trish German. “So getting the flu shot is more important now than it will ever be.”
Muskogee reported 185 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, its highest number to date, according to Oklahoma Health Department figures. Of the 767 cumulative cases reported Wednesday for the city, 183 cases remained active.
State health officials reported on Wednesday a cumulative total of 1,864 COVID-19 cases for Muskogee County. That total includes 23 deaths and 1,577 reported recoveries, leaving 264 active cases.
Michele Keeling, vice president and administrator for Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee said the ongoing spread of COVID-19 through the community combined with the upcoming flu season presents some concerns about hospital capacity.
“With the continued rise in cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee county, there is valid concern about what the coming flu season could bring,” Keeling said. “To help reduce the overall impact of both illnesses in our communities, hospitals and healthcare systems, the importance lies in prevention.”
Oklahoma State Health Department officials emphasized the importance of flu vaccinations as a way to reduce the strain on medical care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flu shots, according to a media release, may not prevent the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but it “will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health-care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19.”
“It is critically important this year that every Oklahoman who can get the flu shot does so right away,” said Health Commissioner Lance Frye, MD. “This is a great method of preventing the spread of influenza in our communities, and I urge Oklahomans to take this proactive step.”
State health officials plan to distribute 400,000 doses of the flu vaccine doses to ensure availability of affordable flu shots across Oklahoma. A drive-thru flu shot clinic will open on a weekly basis beginning Friday at Muskogee County Health Department and continue through Oct. 30.
Kristen Carollo, health planning coordinator for a region that includes Muskogee County and seven other area counties, said people also can make afternoon appointments for flu shots. She said people who have an insurance verification card should bring it with them when they get a flu shot.
The Muskogee County Health Department will continue to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday during October, Carollo said.
Ched Wetz, chairman of the Muskogee Medical Foundation, said the annual Boo on the Flu drive-thru immunization clinic was bumped up two weeks earlier this year. The clinic, which usually takes place closer to Halloween, will be Oct. 16 this year at Honor Heights Park.
“We felt like, given the circumstances with the coronavirus, that people would be a little more interested in having their flu shot a little earlier,” Wetz said.
Wetz said he is unsure how concerns about COVID-19 will impact turnout for Boo on the Flu this year. The foundation, he said, is prepared to administer 1,000 doses.
“People are getting their flu shots earlier and earlier, and there’s more availability of it,” he said. “That could reduce the number of people who would come through.”
He said the some providers began giving flu shots at the end of August.
“We feel the most optimal time to get one is in mid-October, before it gets real cold,” he said. “People start going indoors — that’s when the communication of the flu tends to be enhanced because people are closer together.”
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is conducting drive-thru flu shot clinics for enrolled veterans at Tulsa and Muskogee. Veterans can call (888) 397-8387 to schedule an appointment, but no appointments is necessary.
The Oklahoma Health Department reported that 3,580 Oklahomans were hospitalized with flu-related illnesses during the most recent flu season, from Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31. The state reported 85 flu-related deaths during the flu season.
On Wednesday, the state reported 87,199 total COVID-19 cases, including 1,031 deaths and 73,100 recoveries.
Keeling said COVID-19 precautions also could help ease flu’s severity.
“Continued use of face masks, frequent hand-washing, social distancing and other key measures can not only mitigate the further spread of COVID-19, but it can contribute to lessening the severity of this year’s flu cases,” she said. “It is also recommended, especially this year, that everyone older than 6 months of age get a flu vaccination.”
If You Go
WHAT: Free drive-thru flu shots.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through October.
WHERE: Muskogee County Health Department parking lot, 530 S. 34th St.
COST: Free, but people should bring insurance verification cards.
• • •
WHAT: Flu shots by appointment.
WHEN: Afternoons, Mondays through Thursdays.
WHERE: Muskogee County Health Department parking lot, 530 S. 34th St.
INFORMATION: (918) 683-0321.
• • •
WHAT: Boo on the Flu free drive-thru flu shots.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park, enter through Honor Heights Drive.
• • •
WHAT: Free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: South parking lot Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1101 Honor Heights Drive.
WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website lists the following symptoms for flu and for COVID-19.
FLU — Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms: Fever* or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue (tiredness). Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. Not everyone with flu will have fever.
COVID-19 — People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear from two to14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. This list does not include all possible symptoms.
SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
