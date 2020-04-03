Friday was a day off at Thayer Upholstery, a reset of sorts for a business that’s shifted gears recently to join in the fight against coronavirus.
“Our crew was exhausted,” said co-owner Chris Thayer. “We’re going to get some rest and get back at it Monday.”
Indeed, the demand has been non-stop, so much so that supplies have dwindled.
Thayer is looking for new bolts of 100 percent cotton fabric to replenish the supply that’s been used up in making what is now over 3,000 protective masks, mostly for medical personnel but also others in need.
Thayer said he was trying to track more bolts Friday and had some designers he had been in contact with who he was expecting to receive additional fabric from.
“The last request we put out there we ended up receiving a lot of scraps and even bed sheets,” Thayer said. “They are just too hard for us to process.”
The demand has been steady since the startup about 10 days ago, he said, a move that was joined by an area sewing group and other volunteers, many of which are part of the Facebook group Muskogee County Masks established by District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke.
A local volunteer organization, Gee Gals, is helping to fill in the supply and distribution gaps.
People in need of masks can sign up on the Muskogee County Masks page, and once that order is confirmed can pick up those masks at 4 p.m. daily in the parking lot of what was once Paul’s Diner, 3240 S. Country Club Road, said Lynn Clinton, one of the Gee Gals’ leaders. Clinton said they also are accepting material to make masks, including elastic.
“It’s getting overwhelming with all the requests, and (Thayer) has been tremendous in terms of their supply,” said Kathleen Fletcher, also of Gee Gals and a coordinator for the pick-up and delivery.
Meanwhile, Thayer welcomes fabric bolts from anywhere.
“We’ve got the equipment to cut a whole bunch of them at a time. You’re talking 400 or so in 15 minutes versus what a person with a pair of scissors can do,” Thayer said.
Thayer and company are making four-ply and two-ply kits.
“We’ve done some four-ply for people who are wearing these without any masks underneath it,” he said. “Our intention when we set out was to make these for the medical community to wear over the N95 masks to extend the lives of those. Those are the two-ply 100 percent cotton that can catch moisture droplets in the air. We have had many requests from people who just don’t have anything — hospice workers, nursing homes.”
Anyone with large quantities of 100 percent cotton fabric can contact Thayer at (918) 869-7212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.