Recent debates at City Hall about adopting a mask mandate to curb increased transmission of the novel coronavirus throughout the community highlighted diverse views about the topic.
Public input also introduced conflicting information about the use of face coverings to mitigate community spread of the virus and flatten the curve on the number of new COVID-19 cases. The Oklahoma State Health Department data reported Thursday show 818 new cases have been reported in Muskogee County since Nov. 9, a 28.88% increase from the 2,832 cases reported 10 days earlier.
State health officials have published since early October statistics for the increase of COVID-19 cases in municipalities that have adopted mask mandates and those that rely on voluntary measures. The data show new cases reported since Aug. 1 by cities with mask mandates increased at a per capita rate that is 75% less than cities with no mandatory provisions.
Bonnie Pierce, a registered nurse, cited the same data when she and other health care workers expressed their support for a local mandate. Pierce said the data show "masks work."
"We are in the midst of the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes," Pierce said. "Your nurses of the community ask that you insist upon some simple solutions: Always wear a mask, back off — maintain a bubble — clean your hands, and don't go out if you're sick or been exposed."
Kristen Price said while "we all want fewer cases," she questioned "whether requiring everybody to wear a mask will actually help get that done."
"There is so much movement between people in cities of Oklahoma, that seems to be a difficult place to look for proof of anything in particular," Price said. "Broken Arrow and Tulsa is basically one city … I don’t feel that to be informative."
Price offered graphs that appeared similar to those published by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The graphs present statistics that "look at how social-distancing measures may have influenced trends in COVID-19 cases and deaths."
"Here's Pennsylvania and here's when they issued a mask mandate, and their numbers shot up anyway," Price said. "Here's New Mexico, their mask mandate is so severe that you even if you are working out in a gym you have to have a mask while exercising ... it hasn't helped them."
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann, who has pushed for a mandatory mask ordinance since mid-July, said Price presented the information without the context needed to show the effectiveness of masks. Statistics compiled by The Covid Tracking Project appear to back up Vann's claim.
The Covid Tracking Project shows while Pennsylvania has experienced an increase in the number of new cases, that increase is significantly lower than what Oklahoma has reported when the numbers are adjusted for population differences.
New cases in Pennsylvania, for example, are increasing at a rate of 46 per 100,000 people. In Oklahoma, where Gov. Kevin Stitt has relied on voluntary compliance, the rate of new cases is 78 for every 100,000 people.
The difference was much more significant in other states Price referenced during her presentation. In North Carolina, for example, new cases are growing at a rate of 31 for every 100,000 residents there, and Vermont is reporting just 16 cases for every 100,000 people.
"I just don't know if I can believe what she said," Vann said.
Price also cited a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cast doubt about the effectiveness of masks. Language she read was published in a report about the use of masks in non-health care settings during an influenza pandemic.
CDC guidance for the use of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic has been revised since the first part of this year. But its most recent guidance after further study concluded "the prevention benefit of masking is derived from the combination of source control and personal protection for the mask wearer."
The agency acknowledged additional "research is needed to expand the evidence base for the protective effect of cloth masks." The CDC states that will be particularly important as they relate to "the combinations of materials that maximize both their blocking and filtering effectiveness" and fit, comfort, durability and consumer appeal.
"Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns," the CDC's most recent guidance concludes. This would be even more effective "if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene and adequate ventilation."
