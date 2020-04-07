Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said he doesn't expect the town will set a curfew during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now, everyone's being really compliant," he said. "People are doing great in self-quarantining and staying off the streets."
On March 31, Tahlequah city officials issued a "shelter in place" order and set a public safety curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
DeShazo said the town plans to continue emergency procedures issued in March.
The Carl Perry Baseball Complex, Refresco Sports Complex and the community center remain closed for public gatherings, but parks are open for individuals, he said.
"Mom and her kids can go play," DeShazo said. "We just don't want any birthday parties, or 10 or more people. People can still get out and walk.
The playground at Fort Gibson's skate park is closed off because the town is adding playground structures for youngsters with handicaps, he said.
He said the town keeps abreast of county and state information about the pandemic.
"From what we're aware of, that's been reported to me, we've had four cases of COVID," DeShazo said, adding that the Muskogee County Health Department tells him about cases in town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.