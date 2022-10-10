The National Faith and Blue Weekend concludes on Monday with a community walk.
The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Muskogee Police Department, 112 S. Third St., and leads up to the Community Gathering fall event/closing ceremony at Depot Green.
The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Bryan Bunch. Additional guest speakers include: the Rev.Rodney Mattox, the Rev. Joel Gonzalez, the Rev. Michael Ragsdale,and the Rev. Guy Parrish.
