WEBBERS FALLS — "Look what the Lord has done," Londa Butler sang, recalling the first service at First Assembly of God, six months after the building's interior was destroyed by 2019 floods.
"We've sung it ever since we've been at that church, when good things happen," said Butler, wife of the church pastor. "We were happy to be back together again. The Lord did so much for us, getting all the finances together, rebuilding the inside of the church, so we sing."
Webbers Falls was evacuated May 22, 2019, when the rising Arkansas River flooded the town. First Assembly is located on low ground, less than a mile from the river.
Church Pastor Ron Butler recalled weeping when he saw how floods destroyed the interior.
"I thought 'Lord, we don't have the money to rebuild this church, and we don't have the manpower,'" Butler said, adding that his sense of weakness was so strong, "I was physically down for the count."
He also recalled feeling in his heart that the Lord was saying, "This isn't your church, it's mine. I'm going to take care of this.'"
Deacon Butch Cox said said water got up to four feet, maybe deeper. It took at least a week or two before they could return to the building, he said.
When they could get back to the church, people had trouble opening the doors, Cox said.
"The pews were all laying against them, and all crossways and sideways," he said. "When we finally took them out, my brother-in-law took a chainsaw, cut them up to get them out of here. We finally had to cut the door wider, so we could get a small tractor in here."
Ron Butler said Cox and Taylor took on the task of getting the building back into shape.
"Those guys took it on and used local people mostly and restored this thing," he said. "It had to be gutted, literally gutted from one end to the other."
Cox said many people came to help.
Londa Butler said Taylor and Cox "were down here every day, for hours."
"God provided people who gave of their time, their skills," she said. "They donated finances and they donated materials."
Ron Butler said a man from Rogers, Arkansas, did Sheetrock work and painted the Sheetrock, as a donation.
Cox recalled tearing up tile floors in the hall.
"It had linoleum underneath it, and that water had gotten under the linoleum," he said adding that walls were professionally sprayed and sanitized to guard against mold.
Gore First Assembly of God let the Webbers Falls congregation worship at its building.
Ron Butler said money for rebuilding came in from the Assembly of God national and state headquarters.
"And people gave and gave from all over," he said.
"And churches from all over," Londa Butler said.
People also donated furniture, instruments and other items, including an organ and a baby grand piano for the sanctuary, she said.
"A gentleman made the altar," she said. One member found items at garage sales and flea markets.
"We all worked together," she said.
The church was able to remodel the fellowship hall, converting a former office into a kitchen.
First Assembly's congregation returned to their renovated church in late November.
Londa Butler said the congregation has grown closer and stronger since the flood — and since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the building again for seven weeks this spring. The congregation returned to the church on Mother's Day.
"It brought the body together," she said. "It made us appreciate each other, and you missed each other. And we have that second church family in Gore, because they took us in and we got really close with them. It made us realize how much we loved each other."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.