Faithful continue worship services COVID-style

Only a snowstorm has kept St. Mark Baptist Church members from driving up for Sunday worship, says the Rev. Rodger Cutler, pastor.
The church has conducted worship services in its parking lot since concern for COVID-19 hit Muskogee in March. Church members worship from their cars.
“My people have been so faithful,” he said. “We have been outside in 30-degree weather.... They’ll turn the car on, get a little heat, then turn it off.”
Muskogee churchgoers have shown their faithfulness in many ways during past nine months of the pandemic. For example, Muskogee Church of the Nazarene set up two ministries over the past year.
Cutler said St. Mark’s drive-up service attendance averaged 35 to 40, and maybe 20 on colder days.
“I’ve been doing the singing, the preaching and the praying,” Cutler said.
Services ran about an hour during warm weather and 30 to 45 minutes in cooler weather. He said he’s seen 10 to 15 cars during the services.
“And they’ve been faithful,” Cutler said. “Not to my surprise that they’ve been faithful, but to my surprise that they’ve come out in the cooler weather.”
The only day St. Mark didn’t have its drive-up service was Dec. 13, when Muskogee had more than three inches of snow, he said.
Cutler said the church uses ZOOM and Google Meet video conferencing for Bible study and prayer services.
“To the Lord’s praise, our members have been giving,” he said. “Some even more during this period. The church has been sustained. We haven’t missed a bill. We haven’t missed a salary. We know of churches that have had to borrow money.”
Muskogee Church of the Nazarene Pastor Drew Dinnel said the church managed to “keep people connected and tuned in” as well as start new ministries.
The church began its Life Recovery meetings last August. The recovery program is based on the 12-Step program.
The church was to have begun its Upward Sports soccer program last spring. But COVID-related shut-downs halted registrations and practices.
Dinnel said the soccer program is getting ready to come back this spring.
“It was going to start in the middle of the pandemic, so we weren’t able to do it last spring,” he said. “We’re gearing up to start working towards it this spring as we figure out where everyone else’s soccer clubs are.”
He said 2020 was a tough year.
“Incredibly hard, especially now,” he said. “We’re getting calls nearly every single day of a family member passing or getting sick. The church has been a bright spot for me and for the community, I think.”
Dinnel said people are to wear masks inside the church. If someone comes who has tested positive for COVID-19, the church closes for two weeks.
“We only had to do that once, that was in the beginning of December,” he said. “For the most part people are still tuned in, still excited. We’re all kind of in a waiting game, I think.”
