Fall gardening made easier

STILLWATER – Now that fall has fallen, Oklahoma gardeners can turn to Oklahoma State University Extension for helpful tips on how to prepare for the end of the year.
OSU Extension’s fall gardening fact sheet includes a wide range of vegetables that can outlast other summer crops, as well as how to prepare the soil for the next growing season.
The foundation for a healthy garden is keeping crops properly watered and monitoring for pests on crops, said David A. Hillock, OSU Extension consumer horticulturist. Beginning with proper soil preparation, the fact sheet moves through basic steps needed to obtain a successful production.
• Other fall gardening suggestions include:
• Store seeds in a cool, dry location or even in a refrigerator or freezer.
• Most vegetable crops will benefit from supplemental irrigation. The drip technique is particularly helpful.
• Cover seeded rows to reduce soil temperature and drying.
The fact sheet also includes a chart of popular garden vegetables such as garlic, turnips, radishes, lettuce and onions with guidance appropriate to all levels of gardening skill.
“If you’re a beginner gardener, just start small. Only choose types of vegetables that you know you like and you will eat,” Hillock said. “Making sure you get the right types of vegetables that will grow in a short period of time that will ripen before the winter weather is important.”
Keeping the garden simple for the first time allows gardeners to develop their skills with an eye toward more variety the following year.
“A lot of people get a sense of accomplishment when gardening themselves,” Hillock said. “Homegrown harvest is nice and fresh; you know exactly how it’s been treated and cared for.”
More gardening information is available on OSU Extension’s website: https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/fall-gardening.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.