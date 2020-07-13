Teens can experience highlights of the Falls Creek summer camp at Falls Creek Road Show, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church Muskogee, 111 S. Seventh St.
First Baptist Youth Pastor Daniel Foster said the event is open to youth from any church. Foster said Seventh Street will be blocked off for an outdoor gathering featuring food trucks.
Registration for the evening worship will be at 5:30 p.m. The service begins at 6:30 p.m.
"They're bringing in their own bands, their own speaker," Foster said. "They'll have surprises, giveaways. It should be a good time."
People may register at the Falls Creek Road Show registration website: https://skopos.org/roadshow/ and click on the Muskogee box.
Falls Creek, located in the Arbuckle Mountains, canceled its summer sessions out of concern for COVID-19.
