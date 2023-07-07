Familiar face joins City Council

Patrick Cale was recently sworn in to represent Ward I on the Muskogee City Council. Cale was recommended by Councilor Stephanie Jones to fulfill her term after her resignation from the council. Fellow council members unanimously agreed and approved her recommendation. Cale, who has previously served on the City Council, is eager to do it again.
“I am happy to be back,” Cale said. “I look forward to working with the new leaders on the council, some of whom I’ve worked with before and some I’ve had the pleasure to meet recently.”
In addition to his duties on the Council, Cale is longtime businessman and prominent figure in the Muskogee community. He volunteers with the Salvation Army and is a member of the Noon Lions Club and a past member of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“I am always planning for the future,” Cale said. “I am not looking for short-term fixes. I base decision on whether they are well-suited for Muskogee and will be beneficial in the long run.”
To reach Councilor Cale, email pcale@muskogeeonline.org.
