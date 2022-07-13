A Krebs woman is waiting to hear if a body found at the Greenleaf Apartments on Tuesday morning is her stepdaughter, Rebekah Carrie Lyth.
A female body was found shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the apartment complex, Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley confirmed. Haley said it has not been determined if the finding has any relation to a fire that swept through the complex's east building Saturday afternoon, displacing complex residents. About 40 were evacuated to an American Red Cross shelter Muskogee Civic Center, while dozens went elsewhere. A Red Cross spokesman said that number at the shelter had declined to 19 by 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputy Police Chief Chad Farmer said the body was found in a second floor apartment. He said the Oklahoma Medical Examiner is working to establish a positive identification on the body.
The medical examiner also has not yet determined whether the woman's death was a result of Saturday's fire, Farmer said.
Cathleen Collins of Krebs said her 47-year-old stepdaughter did live on the second floor of the complex at 715 S. York St.
She said she hadn't heard from Lyth since June 30, and that she called Muskogee Police on Monday to get a wellness check on her. Collins said they called her back and told her about the apartment fire. She said nobody had called her to tell her about the fire before then.
"Her name was on the list (of residents), but they had never confirmed she was out," Collins said on Tuesday. "I was up there yesterday, all day, talking to people at the Civic Center. They did go in there yesterday and found her cat, and we got her cat from the animal shelter. But they didn't say anything about a body in there, and it doesn't sound like they found her in her apartment, it was somewhere else on the second floor."
Collins said someone had told her they had seen Lyth outside the building during the fire, "but by the time they were to go to the civic center, they couldn't find her, and she maybe went back in and got her cat."
"I'm just waiting for police to verify that they did find her, because when the apartment building wrote everybody's name that was living there, and hers was the only (name) that wasn't checked off," Collins said. "We spent all day yesterday talking to the police and hospital and animal shelter and everybody and filing a missing person report."
Collins said Lyth was never accounted for.
"We drove all around the apartment complex yesterday seeing if we could find her," she said.
A person with the American Red Cross, who oversaw the civic center shelter, went into the shelter and called her name, but got no reply, Collins said.
Collins said Lyth was an outgoing woman.
"She'd talk to anybody, and it didn't matter what it was about, she'd just talk, just to talk to somebody," Collins said, adding that Lyth had faced challenges over the past 15 years and found a home at Greenleaf about a month ago.
"She loved to draw and when she was younger, she had been an extra in a lot of movies and TV programs, such as 'Kindergarten Cop' and 'Doogie Howser: M.D.' and some other TV shows," Collins said. "When they brought back the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' to small towns, she and her sister would dress up as the characters and do little skits in front of the theater screens."
Lyth's Facebook profile said she was from Palmdale, California.
Collins said she had been married to Lyth's father for about 30 years and that Lyth's mother was no longer living. Collins said Lyth had eight children, and that Collins had adopted three of them, ages 15, 18 and 19.
Lyth's latest photo was posted on Facebook on June 19.
Haley said that 23 apartment units, mostly on the east side, sustained major fire damage and another 15 units had water damage. The complex has 100 units.
The American Red Cross will remain at the Civic Center through 5 p.m. Wednesday to meet with anyone affected by the fire.
You can help
• People who want to donate monetarily to help Greenleaf Apartment residents can do it through the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Muskogeecountydisasterrecovery
• People also can go to the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods website https://www.nbn-nrc.org/muskogee-county-flood-2019/ or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Neighborsbuildingneighborhoods
• Some Greenleaf residents' pets remain missing. If you find a stray dog or cat around the areas of South York Street, Augusta Avenue or Georgia Avenue, call (918) 683-8000.
If you need help
• American Red Cross caseworkers will be available to assist with anyone affected by Saturdays fire, includingthose who may be staying with family or friends. Anyone affected by the fire is welcome to meet with a caseworker from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muskogee Civic Center. People who cannot make it,or who prefer to visit with someone virtually, can call 1-800 RED CROSS.
