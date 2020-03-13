FORT GIBSON — Megan Kelley and her mother Margaret cling to memories these days.
That's all they have after last spring's near-record flooding, which covered the house in 9 feet of water, washed away possessions, keepsakes and so much more in their home. They are still in recovery almost a year later after evacuating on May 22.
"When people say, 'I guess you're back in your house now,'I don't say anything because I've been so depressed and hardly have any emotions anymore," Margaret Kelley said. "You still feel numb. People say, 'Do things that bring you joy,' and I don't know what that would be. I don't do anything now. I used to sew a lot, but I don't do that."
The Kelleys are rebuilding their home on the land that has been in their family for three generations, dating back to Megan's great-grandfather as part of their 100-acre Cherokee allotment before statehood. The land is located in Fort Gibson bottoms, the lowest land in the town.
Megan said the contractors have told her she should be able to move back in by Easter. In the meantime, the Kelleys and Megan's boyfriend, Christopher Moore, live in a small house across from the Fort Gibson Historic Site.
It's easy to see why Megan cares about the home so much as she walks from one room to another, pointing to spaces that remind different things such as a family bookcase.
"It looked like somebody had robbed our house and threw our furniture from room to room," Megan said about the flooding. "What's heartbreaking about the bookcase is my grandmother had a family member who was in the Civil War, and the family had all of these Robert E. Lee books. My dad worked for the Kennedy family, and we had books about them. There also were cookbooks and other antiques that were in my family a long time. I also had photo albums that I had all of my life and probably before me. All of that's gone.
"People say we shouldn't rebuild, buy another house somewhere else. I'm not doing that. This house is part of my identity. I learned how to walk here and grew up here. I want to continue the legacy of my home and my life."
Megan also will never forget the smell when she returned soon after the flooding.
"It was ungodly," she said. "It was like the mold and the Arkansas River had mixed together. It was grotesque."
Both of the Kelleys have had various health problems. Megan points out that her family isn't the only ones affected by the flooding. But, she and her family are slowly trying to bounce back and scheduling a fundraiser for Saturday.
"Moving back here gives me hope and I'm looking forward to moving back," Megan said.
You can help
WHAT: Kelley family fundraiser.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Fort Gibson Community Center, 200 W. Poplar St.
COST: $8 for Indian Taco, dessert and soft drink/water.
INFORMATION: (918) 577-5904 or (918) 360-9249.
