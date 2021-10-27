EUFAULA — Porches & Pastures will host the third annual BARKtoberfest from 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Saturday, at their location, 114375 N. Old Highway 69, Eufaula. The event is designed to bring the community together for a day of fun celebrating our four-legged friends, while shining the spotlight on pet adoption and animal welfare.
Admission is FREE, and tickets will be available for purchase for carnival games with all proceeds benefiting Porches for Pups. You won’t want to miss out on the fun!
Here is everything you need to know about the event:
● Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/3U0zWp0N6
● Live Music featuring Shiloh & Going 4 Broke with special guest, Zack Robinson of Last Call Band.
● Food Trucks. Mama Tig’s Wood Fired Pizza, Boss'n Hogs BBQ, Lake Trash Treatz and Whoa Nellie Cheesecakes.
● Beer Garden. Featuring COOP Ale Works (proceeds of beer sales go to Porches for Pups).
● Kid Zone. Complete with bounce house, pumpkin patch, carnival games and trick or treat for children.
● Costume Contest. Don't forget the costumes for you and your pets! Registration is free. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.
● Pet Adoptions. Multiple rescue organizations will be on-site with animals waiting for their forever home.
● Silent Auction & 50/50 Raffle. Be sure to check the Porches & Pastures Facebook page prior to the event for a complete list of featured items, including OU basketball tickets, overnight stay at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa and more! There will be a virtual auction available prior to the event and a silent auction during the event.
● Event T-Shirts. BARKtoberfest 2021 T-shirt orders can be placed at the event.
● To stay up-to-date on all the BARKtoberfest fun, you can follow @porchesandpastures on Facebook or Instagram. Don’t forget to share your BARKtoberfest photos on social media using #barktoberfest and #porchesforpups
