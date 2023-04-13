The family of a Taft couple found dead outside their home has increased the reward for information on the deaths.
Randy Stevenson, brother of John Stevenson, 68, and Shelia Stevenson, 53, said the reward is now at $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his brother and sister-in-law’s deaths in 2020.
The couple was found dead outside their Taft home on Feb. 28, 2020. However, former Muskogee County Undersheriff Michael Mahan, who has since left the sheriff’s department, said there were no signs of foul play.
While Randy Stevenson, who lives in North Dakota, has kept in contact with the investigating authorities, he just wants answers.
“My nephew came down and cleaned up some of the stuff at their place,” he said. “We’ve all been down there since this happened. There’s a guy who has horses right next to John and Sheila’s and would come out every day.”
If you have any information contact Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department at (918) 687-0202 or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (918) 582-9075.
