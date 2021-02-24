Family praises speed of fire department's reaction to house fire

Quick action helped keep a Tuesday morning garage fire from spreading and engulfing a Muskogee house, the home's resident says.
Rick Parson said he was at work when his family called him around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to say their house at 2903 Haddock Drive was on fire. He said the family also called the Muskogee Fire Department.
"They got here pretty quick," Parson said. "That's why everything was pretty much contained to the garage. They got here before it spread too far. The fire department did a great job."
DeVonna Parson, his wife, said she was in a back bedroom when she heard noises Tuesday morning.
"I thought somebody was at the door, but we have security and nothing went off," she said. "I came out to the living room and I heard popping. I heard noises, then I saw smoke coming out of the laundry room."
She said she grabbed her 19-year-old son, Hunter Parson, and told him to get his shoes on and get out of the house.
"We called his dad and we called 9-1-1 and we came out and it (the flames) was just rolling out the front of the garage," she said.
Acting Assistant Fire Chief Matt Sheets said the fire was reported before further damage could occur.
"The residents are all safe. We called the Red Cross to help them out," he said.
Sheets said Parson had reported electrical problems caused by record cold temperatures the past couple of weeks.
Parson said the fire likely was caused by an electrical fire that started around the freezer in the garage. He said the fire was contained to the garage, although there was smoke damage through the rest of the house.
He said the family's insurance provider got them a hotel room for the night.
Friends also are helping, DeVonna Parson said.
"We have a really good church family, Timothy Baptist," she said. "They've all been trying to contact us."
She said the insurance company told them it would be a couple of days to assess the damage.
The Parsons' son, Nick Parson, said "everything in the garage is gone."
Rick Parson said the family had been planning a garage sale for spring.
