Retired Muskogee teacher Effie Milam says she smiles when she looks at a picture of her grandson, Ronald Milam Jr.

"He looks just like his daddy, kind of nonchalant," she said. "Just kind of laid back and smiling."

Major Ronald D. Milam was killed Sept. 11, 2001, when a terrorist crashed a plane into the Pentagon, where he worked. At the time, the major's wife was pregnant with his son. Ron Milam Jr. is now a college sophomore in San Antonio.

Effie Milam's other son, Steven Milam, also sees the similarities between the two men.

"Ron Junior looks like a clone of his father," he said. "Facial features. Some of his demeanor, even his laugh in some ways reminds me of Ron."

Steven Milam, who lives near Dallas, recalled visiting his brother often before the terrorist attacks.

"I used to ride the train on weekends from Philadelphia to DC," Milam said. "I looked forward to going to visit him."

Milam recalled getting an email from his brother the morning of 9/11.

"He had emailed me asking if I had seen what just happened," Milam recalled. "I emailed him back, saying 'yeah, I just saw.' And I never got a response from him."

Minutes later, the Pentagon was attacked, he said.

"I remember walking through downtown Philadelphia not knowing if he was alive or not," Milam said, recalling that he rode trains and metro transit to where Major Ron Milam worked.

"It took me to the parking lot where he normally parked his Jeep, and his Jeep was the only Jeep in the parking lot," Steven Milam said.

"Seeing that was — you know, yeah," he said, choking on his words. "I went to his house with his wife and Myejoi, his daughter.

He said he didn't hear what happened to his brother for a week.

"I guess in our hearts we knew," he said.

Effie Milam, who also lives near Dallas, said the pain of losing a son is not as great after 20 years.

"It's not as hard as it was, just the fact I have God in my life, and he was a Christian man," she said. "It really gives me great peace. And I also have so many people surrounding me and praying for me during this time."

She said she's been blessed to be able to keep in touch with her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren from Ron. She said she also is happy to live near her other two children and can talk to them every day. And they still talk about Ron, she said.

"We laugh about the things he did and how he would come home and change his appearance so we wouldn't now who he was at the reunion," she said. "He'd disguise himself and we would laugh about that."

Milam said she has stacks of letters, now in storage, from people who wrote about Ron's helpfulness and kindness.

"One lady was telling me she was trying to go to school and she had a little boy who was crying and Ron would step up and say, 'I'll keep him while you go to class.' She finished up her class," Milam said. "They were saying he was always so kind, he'd always say, 'do you mind doing this.' He was a major, and he'd say 'would you do this please.'"

She said she focuses on the joy.

"He brought a lot of joy to our family and he was a great guy," she said. "I find a lot of joy thinking about him and how he lived his life."