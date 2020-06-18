The family of Robert Jenkins stands outside his window at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa to support him during a major surgery Friday morning. “It was amazing. My dad’s been in the hospital for right about a week. He was getting really depressed because the only person he can see is me and the nursing staff. They decided they were going to support him from the ground,” said Jenkins’ daughter, Lorrie Turnham. “I took a picture out of our window so they could get the location, and they stood out there with the signs and whenever my dad saw it, you could just see — his spirit just came back to life. It was pretty cool.”
Family turns out to support ailing member
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 71, retired teacher, a resident of Muskogee, OK, transitioned, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Broadway Manor Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
80, died Wednesday 06/17/2020. Viewing Friday, 06/19/2020, 12PM-7PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Service, 11AM Monday 06/22/2020 at Pryor Cemetery, Pryor, OK. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Checotah, OK. Memorial Service 10AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Garrett's Serenity Chapel, Checotah, OK. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah.
91, retired heavy equipment operator, died June 16, 2020. No services. Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory, Eufaula
Most Popular
Articles
- Broken Arrow man killed in Wagoner County collision
- Muskogee man charged with five counts of rape
- Different stage than dad for now anyway, but Tiger ex comes home for first coaching job
- Three Forks History: Young black millionaire from Oklahoma
- UPDATE: Details provided for missing Muskogee man
- Woman gets 17 years for 5-year-old grandson's hot-car death
- Updated: Wagoner grad, OSU linebacker Rodriguez tests positive for COVID-19
- OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Growing a family, cattle and business
- Strong Mayor form of city government debated
- Stigler man killed in head-on collision
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.