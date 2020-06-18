The family of Robert Jenkins stands outside his window at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa to support him during a major surgery Friday morning. “It was amazing. My dad’s been in the hospital for right about a week. He was getting really depressed because the only person he can see is me and the nursing staff. They decided they were going to support him from the ground,” said Jenkins’ daughter, Lorrie Turnham. “I took a picture out of our window so they could get the location, and they stood out there with the signs and whenever my dad saw it, you could just see — his spirit just came back to life. It was pretty cool.”

