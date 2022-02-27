TULSA-- Jazzy tenor saxophone and rocking guitar highlighted Sunday night's induction of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame's newest inductees.
The ceremony, held at historic Cain's Ballroom, kicked off a year-long celebration of the hall's 25th Anniversary, said journalist and writer John Wooley, himself a 2003 OMHOF inductee.
This year's inductees were:
Wooley said he wrote about all four musicians.
"It's been a real source of joy to me to chronicle their contributions," Wooley said. "I'm honored to have you here to celebrate the same thing."
Hugh Foley, a founding member of OMHOF, was emcee.
Byas, who played tenor sax with Count Basie and Dizzy Gillespie, was the night's first inductee. The induction video said Byas' smooth playing bridged the gap between swing and bebop. He died of lung cancer in 1972, a few months shy of his 60th birthday.
A trio of saxophonist Steve Wilkerson, guitar and vocalist Andrea Baker and bassist Dean DeMerritt had fans whooping at the riffs.
Each living inductee got to accept his award in person, then perform three songs.
Guitarist White was honored for his work with such greats as J.J. Cale, Eric Clapton and Waylon Jennings.
He paid tribute to Cain's, where the audience was surrounded by pictures of past performers: Kay Star, Bob Wills, Gene Autry, Hank Thompson.
"No place like the Cain's, when it's party time and it's ready to honk, there ain't no place like Oklahoma's favorite honky tonk," White said.
McClure was a founding member of The Great Divide, an early Red Dirt band in Stillwater. He since has formed the Mark McClure Band.
He said his musical journey began when he was 10 years old and saw the Willie Nelson movie "Honeysuckle Rose." He thanked his parents for getting him his first guitars. He said members of Great Divide convinced him that his songs were good.
"Making it in the music business is being able to do it for a living," he said. "I thank all you all for listening to my songs for all these years."
Crouch didn't limit his music to fiddling. He played guitar and, with his friendly, gravelly voice, sang "at least, whatever happens, it's been good to be with friends."
When the audience erupted in applause, Crouch exclaimed, "Thank you, I love you."
