FAPC hosts training for food business entrepreneurs

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University’s Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center faculty and staff hosted a Basic Training Entrepreneurial Workshop to introduce participants to FAPC services and build connections with government and industry professionals.
“The Basic Training workshop is an all-inclusive introduction to starting a food business,” said Andrea Graves, FAPC business planning and marketing specialist. “I find it very rewarding because it opens the eyes of creative people to the commitment and responsibility it takes to start a business.”
Participants attended the Basic Training workshop June 17 at the OSU-Stillwater campus. While meeting with faculty and staff, the training allowed participants to address issues through business planning assistance, market identification, strategies and an explanation of food processing regulations.
“FAPC wants these entrepreneurs to do it right and be successful from day one,” Graves said. “Basic Training is a great first step. Not only do they get information, but they are introduced to critical connections to help support them on their journey.”
Trademarking is one of many topics covered during the workshop. Suzanne Reinman, a library professor at the OSU Patent and Trademark Resource Center, said the Basic Training workshop is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn about trademarks, which can be the most valuable asset of a business.
“When starting a business, it is so important to do a thorough search to be certain that the same name for similar products or services is not already being used by another company,” Reinman said.
From experience working at the OSU Patent and Trademark Resource Center since 2006, Reinman advises new entrepreneurs to create a distinctive mark by considering making up a new word, placing unrelated terms together, or using suggestive words to create an impression.
The Basic Training for Food Entrepreneurs also is offered in an online and self-paced course. The online training consists of 11 modules with interactive learning activities and quizzes.
FAPC, a part of OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that will stimulate and support the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.
