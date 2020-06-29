Farmers’ Union aided sharecroppers

One of the industries that was devastated by the Great Depression was the production of cotton. Long a crop grown throughout Oklahoma, cotton was largely produced by black, Indian and white sharecroppers. When the price of a bale of cotton plummeted in the early 1930s, farm families throughout the cotton belt were thrown into destitution. Many simply left their crops unharvested because it would cost more to bring it to market than they would be paid.
In Arkansas, a group of African American and white sharecroppers formed the Southern Tenant Farmers’ Union (STFU). Their goals were to prevent sharecroppers from being evicted from the land they worked and to ensure that government aid went to the farmers and not simply to the landowners. The constitution of the STFU was copied from the Oklahoma Renters’ Union statutes.
In Oklahoma, a Cherokee farmer from Muskogee named Odis Sweeden organized a chapter of the STFU for the Sooner State. It was a multi-racial organization with a written policy of non-violence in achieving their goals of protecting sharecroppers in the economic downturn.
Other chapters were formed in cotton-growing states, though Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas had the largest memberships. In 1935, a strike by cotton growers succeeded in raising the price for picking cotton to 75 cents per 100 pounds.
In response to the union, Oklahoma Governor Ernest Marland created a commission on farm tenancy. Sweeden was invited to serve on this commission to study Oklahoma’s tenancy issues. As a result of the commission’s studies, the Oklahoma legislature passed a Landlord and Tenant Relationship Act with the intent of improving relationships between landowners and their sharecroppers.
In 1937, Muskogee hosted a national conference for the Southern Tenant Farmers’ Union. Communist sympathizers among the attendees tried to gain leadership positions in the organization but failed to do so. The national president of the NAACP, Walter White, spoke at the Muskogee conference and complimented the organization on its interracial membership.
Throughout the 1930s and 1940s the STFU continued its work to improve conditions for sharecroppers, at times forming alliances with other unions.
Sweeden moved on to work for the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad but the STFU efforts in Oklahoma continued with leaders such as John Gammil from Clearview, Guy Thomas of Braggs and the Rev. W.R. Purcells, a pastor from Tullahassee. Eventually, the STFU was absorbed into the National Agricultural Workers’ Union as sharecropping slowly became a thing of the past.
