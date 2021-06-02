The FBI and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the 4400 block of West Okmulgee Avenue, according to a release from the Muskogee Police Department.
Police were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground who was unresponsive. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was pronounced dead.
While police were investigating at the scene, a man showed up at the front desk of the police department and said he needed to turn himself in for the shooting.
Because the suspect said he is Native American, the FBI and Muscogee (Creek) Nation were notified. They arrived at the scene and have taken over the investigation.
Muskogee police did not release the names of the victim nor the suspect, citing notification of next of kin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.