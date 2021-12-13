Fatal shooting victim loved family, music

One of the last things Rhonda Scoggins says her husband, musician Trent Scoggins, did Saturday night was to play a song he had written for her several years earlier.
"He told me it was his most requested song," she said. "I was so proud of him, and he was doing so well and seeing his work paid off. That was the last talk we had."
She said her husband spent the next morning playing in the leaves with her two sons.
Trent Scoggins, 49, was shot to death shortly after noon Sunday at his home in far west Muskogee.
Muskogee County Undersheriff Greg Martin said a suspect was arrested and detained until the FBI and Creek Nation arrived. Martin did not release the suspect's name, but said it was a neighbor.
Rhonda Scoggins said her older son, Jonah, witnessed the shooting.
"It was on our back porch. The man had come and asked him if he could talk,” Scoggins said. “Trent was trying to be a good neighbor and friendly. This is the part my son saw, that he saw his daddy get shot.”
She said she was watching a Christmas movie with her younger son when she heard the shot.
“I was trying to process what I had just heard and Jonah came running into the room saying, 'Daddy got shot, Daddy got shot,'” Scoggins said.
She recalled seeing the neighbor with a gun yelling at and standing over her husband, who was laying on his stomach.
Scoggins said she had never seen the man and did not know his name.
“He had just moved in and Trent had been taking care of their lawn for them,” she said.
She said he told her sons to hide, and when she looked back out, the man was gone.
"I kept yelling and beating on the glass," she said. "I didn't want to go outside because I didn't know where the man was, and I was so scared he'd come in and hurt my kids.”
Rhonda Scoggins recalled how her husband loved her and her sons.
“He was the best dad to those boys,” she said. “He always made sure that they got what they wanted for Christmas, no matter what he had to do. He made sure they had all they needed for school.”
She recalled how her husband sold some of his music equipment to buy her older son the drums and bells he needed for the school band.
"He would make me my favorite foods and show up with flowers, and run me a bath," she said. "He would do amazing gestures for me."
In a November 2020 Muskogee Phoenix article, Trent Scoggins told how he had loved music and astronomy since he was a child. He lived in the house he grew up in.
According to the article, Trent Scoggins went solo under the name Swollen Lord several years ago and worked through Ditto Music to get his music played on Instagram, YouTube, Pandora and other formats.
Scoggins recalled going with his sons to search with fossils and artifacts around their home.
