Fathers, daughters get quality bonding time

For those who attended Kids' Space "Waltzing in the Woodlands" Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, it was time and money well spent.
Among the sweaty brows and tired legs were some very happy fathers and daughters Saturday.
Kyle Rose, who escorted his daughter Nora, said this will be something to look back on as special.
"It's time to let them know how much we love them," he said. "This is s new experience for me, but it is fun."
The event was held at The Lodge at 5000 Fern Mountain Road and there were two sessions. The first was from 3-5 p.m. and the second was from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Haley Poffel, executive director of Kids' Space, said the dance had to be moved from February to March because of COVID-19.
Moving the event one month didn't seem to hurt attendance as Poffel said about 100 people attended the afternoon dance and 200 tickets had already been sold for the evening session.
"We try to have it every year either the weekend before or after Valentine's Day," she said. "The Lodge gave us a great deal, which helped us with our overhead."
By the time the doors opened for the 6:30 session, the line to enter was all the way out to the parking lot.
Kevin McCrory escorted 13-year-old Eve McCrory and 9-year-old Emmalyn Corral to the dance and said it meant a lot to all involved.
"It means the world," he said. "Any time I get to spend time with (Eve) and also my son, but tonight it's with her — it's great."
Eve said she was thinking about it all day and started getting ready four hours before time to go.
"It's actually really, really, really, really fun," she said. "It's also a lot of time to spend with your dad."
Poffel said while right now it's just daddies and daughters, there has been talk about a mother-son dance.
"We were just talking about that (Saturday)," she said. "This is a very costly event, but with the help we got from The Lodge we can see it possibly in the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.