The FBI and Muscogee (Creek) Nation are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred shortly after noon Sunday in the Mountain View area, said Muskogee County Undersheriff Greg Martin.
Martin said the shooting occurred at 2220 S. 70th St. W.
"When we arrived there, we arrested somebody and held him for the FBI and Muskogee (Creek) Nation," Martin said.
He said the victim was an adult male and the suspect was an adult male. The names were not released.
"Neighbors," he said.
