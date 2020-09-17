Muskogee Police have apprehended a male suspect after a brief exchange of gunfire Thursday afternoon.
Muskogee Police Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin said police responded to a domestic assault call at about 12:39 p.m. Thursday at 3505 Court St.
"They arrived on scene, exited their vehicles and immediately started getting shot at," Hamlin said. "The officers returned fire and took cover behind their patrol unit.
Hamlin said she is not aware of any injuries.
Additional officers arrived on the scene to provide cover. The Special Operations Team was activated and arrived on the scene with an armored vehicle.
Officers with Muskogee County Sheriff's Department, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, Fort Gibson Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped Muskogee Police during apprehension.
Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier said he and two officers came after they were called to assist the police.
Hamlin said a Muskogee police negotiator contacted the suspect, whose name was not released, by a cell phone and was able to convince the suspect to come out of the house with his hands up. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, Hamlin said.
The suspect is an enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American Tribe, and the FBI has taken over the investigation, Hamlin said. An FBI spokeswoman said the U.S. Attorney's office would have information about the suspect.
Police blocked Broadway between North 34th Street and North 36th Street.
Muskogee Pediatrics, 3505 W. Broadway, closed its offices with patients inside when police were in the area.
Owner Kristin Coffman said some patients said they heard shots fired.
"We immediately locked the doors, and by that time police started showing up, we didn't even have to call the police," Coffman said. "A team showed up and they started going down by Brestel's office in formation and blocked off the whole perimeter."
She said they there were patients in exam rooms.
"We moved people away from windows toward a central area," Coffman said. "We dead bolted and locked everything. We notified future patients not to come."
She said they were locked down for 30 to 45 minutes.
