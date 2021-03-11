Two local men named in a criminal complaint for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol caught the attention of FBI agents after they were turned in on an online tip line.
Federal authorities have fielded thousands of tips, photos and social media posts during the weeks since rioters tried to stop congressional certification of the presidential election. Many of those tips reportedly have come from defendants' friends, neighbors and family members.
An affidavit filed Feb. 22 under seal with a criminal complaint in federal court details the alleged activities of Jerry Ryals, a 26-year-old apprentice electrician from Muskogee, and his employer, Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., 56, of Fort Gibson. Ryals, according to posts to his social media account included in the affidavit, joined "Millions of trump supporters" and "reclaimed our Capitol."
Ryals and Griffith face criminal complaints that include illegally entering the U.S. Capitol, disrupting congressional business, engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct, and demonstrating inside Capitol Buildings. Court records show both men remain free on personal recognizance bonds and have retained lawyers at Washington firms.
Jay Mykytiuk, who represents Ryals, released a statement to The Associated Press, saying his client traveled to Washington "at the behest of President Trump, and like many other protestors he was swept up in the events of that day." Ryals, he said, is not affiliated with any organized group," but he "believed that he was doing his patriotic duty by protesting what many of his elected representatives loudly and repeatedly claimed was a fraudulent presidential election."
An affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent James C. Judd describes the activities of Ryals and Griffith as depicted by photographs and video images obtained as a result of a tip to the agency's National Threat Operations Center. The tipster, according to the affidavit, and a relative reportedly recognized Ryals as "one of the people coming out of the U.S. Capitol Building" after it was breached by rioters while "watching news footage" later on television.
A third witness who has "a close personal relationship with Ryals," showed FBI agents investigating the tip video images that appeared to be captured as the riot in Washington unfolded. One agent "noticed numerous photographs" the third witness "had received in a text-message string."
The images, Judd states in the affidavit, "appeared to depict individuals inside the U.S. Capitol Building." The third witness told agents "he had gotten the photographs and videos from Jerry Ryals" and agreed to provide those to the FBI.
One of the videos, which Judd describes as being "taken from the first-person perspective outside the U.S. Capitol," captures a comment made by a man. A seventh witness interviewed during the Ryals-Griffith investigation identified Ryals, with whom the witness went to high school and maintains a social media connection, as the speaker.
"We definitely have enough people to overthrow this bitch. They don't stand a f---ing chance," the male heard on the video states. "We got the f---ing doors open up there I guess. We're working our way in slowly but surely."
Ryals, according to FBI investigators who followed up on the tips, traveled to Washington with Griffith "and another individual" identified in the affidavit only as Witness 6. The sixth witness told agents "he walked with the crowd" from "the rally for Donald Trump" and "toward the U.S. Capitol Building" but never entered.
The FBI, according to the affidavit, became aware of Griffith on Jan. 8 after a fourth witness filed an online tip with the FBI. Agents followed up with an in-home interview a week later. Griffith allegedly told agents that he traveled to Washington with Ryals and the sixth witness but said "he became separated" from them outside" the building and "did not see Ryals or the other individual again until after all three had departed" the building.
Griffith told agents he went inside the U.S. Capitol — several images included in the affidavit show him at various locations. The sixth witness told FBI agents that Griffith said later that night that, "Maybe I shouldn't have gone in."
Ryals, during an interview with FBI agents on Jan. 17, allegedly contradicted Griffith's statements about the trio getting separated outside the U.S. Capitol. Ryals, according to the affidavit, told investigators "he met up with Griffith a few times inside the U.S. Capitol Building."
Both men have appeared before a federal magistrate by videoconferencing technology. The date of their next appearance was unavailable Thursday.
