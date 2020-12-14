FCC auction allocates over $154 million to close digital divide

The Federal Communications Commission announced that an estimated 277,000 rural Americans living and working in Oklahoma will gain access to high-speed broadband through the Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, according to recently released auction results.
In Oklahoma, the auction allocated $154,556,450.80 in support to expand broadband to 126,153 unserved homes and businesses over the next 10 years. All locations in Oklahoma that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to gigabit-speed broadband. The auction unleashed robust competition that resulted in more locations being awarded at less cost to Americans who pay into the FCC’s Universal Service Fund.
“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Oklahoma communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”
Following is a list of winning bidders, number of homes and businesses to be served, and total support for 10 years. Muskogee, McIntosh, Wagoner and Cherokee counties listed by bidder, locations and financial support:
• Muskogee: Co-op Connections Consortium, 76, $68,135; LTD Broadband LLC, 32, $20,256; NBVDS Investment, L.L.C., 12, $18,756; Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, 1,906, $1,770,156; Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession, 18, $16,476.
• Cherokee: Co-op Connections Consortium, 2,239, $1,497,398; LTD Broadband LLC, 39, $16,866; Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, 1,481, $789,600.
• McIntosh: NBVDS Investment, L.L.C., 93, $50,244; Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, 3,547, $2,488,118; Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession, 9, $4,602.
• Wagoner: Co-op Connections Consortium, 2,033, $2,638,626; LTD Broadband LLC, 465, $185,858; Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, 235, $262,698; Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession, 222, $272,850.
